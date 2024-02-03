Google Officially Discontinued THIS Web Page Feature; Check Details

New Delhi: Google has discontinued the 'cached' web page feature, stating that it is no longer deemed necessary. Google's search liaison confirmed that the 'cached' web page feature was initially introduced to aid users in accessing pages when loading reliability was an issue. However, given significant improvements in today's loading capabilities Google has decided to retire this feature.

Earlier, This feature enabled users to see a webpage as it appears to Google providing utility beyond just assessing slow loading times. This tool is commonly utilized by users to authenticate the credibility of a website, and SEO managers employ it to scrutinize their sites for issues. Numerous users, particularly those in the news sector review website caches to ascertain if any content has been added or removed recently. (Also Read:Google Maps Utilizes Generative AI For Uncovering New Places; Check Details Here)

Previously, clicking on the three-dot menu next to a result would prompt an "about this result" dialogue with the Cached button at the bottom right. In the last month, Google eliminated certain less-used features in Google Assistant as part of an effort to prioritize delivering an optimal user experience. (Also Read: Apple Gears Up For Foldable Future: Report Indicates Entry Into Foldable Device Market by 2027)

According to the company's shared list, Google has eliminated 17 features. Among the removed features are the capability for users to send emails, videos, or audio messages using their voice. Voice commands for tasks like making reservations, sending payments, or posting on social media have also been discontinued.