Google Maps Utilizes Generative AI For Uncovering New Places; Check Details Here

New Delhi: Google Maps is set to undergo a significant upgrade with the integration of generative AI aiming to enhance user experiences. Through this new feature, the tech giant plans to revolutionize how users discover places, receive recommendations, and interact with the app.

The addition of large language models and personalized suggestions marks a notable shift in the capabilities of Google Maps offering a glimpse into the future of AI-driven navigation and exploration.

According to a blog post from Google, Maps will utilize large language models (LLM) to examine over 250 million locations and input from more than 300 million Local Guides. This will enable the app to provide suggestions tailored to user preferences by considering details from nearby businesses, including photos, reviews, and ratings. (Also Read: Apple Gears Up For Foldable Future: Report Indicates Entry Into Foldable Device Market by 2027)

Users can also pose additional questions, such as 'How about lunch?', to receive recommendations for places that align with their previous inquiries. Subsequently, they will have the option to include the suggested place in a list or share it with friends. (Also Read: Apple Declares Final MacBook Featuring Disc Drive As 'Obsolete')

As mentioned by Tech giant, users can inquire with Maps about activities suitable for a rainy day. In response, the app will provide suggestions for indoor activities, such as comedy shows or movie theaters in the nearby area, along with reviews from individuals who have already rated those places.

The initial functionality supported by generative AI will only be accessible to a small group of Local Guides located in the United States. However, Google has not provided details about when it will become available for individuals residing in other countries.

Although the differences between the new search results and traditional queries are not clear yet, it's likely that the company will use generative AI to provide conversational Bard-style responses instead of presenting a list of places or activities. While currently available to a limited audience, the potential for this innovative feature to expand globally hints at an exciting future for navigation technology.