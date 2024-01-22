trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712591
NewsTechnology
ONEPLUS

OnePlus 12 Series Price In India, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Official Launch on January 23

The OnePlus 12R, the toned-down version of the OnePlus 12, is expected to have the same price range as the OnePlus 11R. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

OnePlus 12 Series Price In India, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Official Launch on January 23 Image Credit: Twitter/oneplus

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is set to roll out its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12 series, in India on January 23 at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event. The series consists of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. The lineup will go on sale via Amazon. Ahead of the formal launch, the price details and sale date of the OnePlus 12 series in India have been leaked.

However, the OnePlus 12 could be unveiled at a price tag considerably higher than its predecessor. According to a tipster, the base variant with 12GB RAM is priced at Rs 64,999. Meanwhile, the high-end 16/512GB variant is expected to come with a price tag of Rs. 69,999. It is tipped to go on sale starting January 30. Those users who are looking to buy the more affordable variant of the OnePlus 12 series might have to wait until the month of February.  Notably, the OnePlus 12R, the toned-down version of the OnePlus 12, is expected to have the same price range as the OnePlus 11R.  

Here are the expected specifications of the OnePlus 12 series

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 Display

The OnePlus 12R is likely to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, while the OnePlus 12 could be packed with a 6.82-inch QHD+ 2K OLED LTPO display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 Camera

The OnePlus 12R could feature a 50MP OIS primary camera, while the OnePlus 12 may be packed with a 32MP selfie camera. (Also Read: OnePlus 12 Series Launching On January 23 In India: How Watch Live Stream)

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 Chipsets

The OnePlus 12R is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC based on a 4nm process, while the OnePlus 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with Adreno GPU.

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 Battery

The OnePlus 12R is expected to be loaded with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast-wired charging support, while the OnePlus 12 is expected to come with a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. (Also Read: Voda Idea Enhances Network Capacity In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry