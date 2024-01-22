OnePlus 12 Series Price In India, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Official Launch on January 23

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is set to roll out its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12 series, in India on January 23 at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event. The series consists of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. The lineup will go on sale via Amazon. Ahead of the formal launch, the price details and sale date of the OnePlus 12 series in India have been leaked.

However, the OnePlus 12 could be unveiled at a price tag considerably higher than its predecessor. According to a tipster, the base variant with 12GB RAM is priced at Rs 64,999. Meanwhile, the high-end 16/512GB variant is expected to come with a price tag of Rs. 69,999. It is tipped to go on sale starting January 30. Those users who are looking to buy the more affordable variant of the OnePlus 12 series might have to wait until the month of February. Notably, the OnePlus 12R, the toned-down version of the OnePlus 12, is expected to have the same price range as the OnePlus 11R.

Here are the expected specifications of the OnePlus 12 series

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 Display

The OnePlus 12R is likely to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, while the OnePlus 12 could be packed with a 6.82-inch QHD+ 2K OLED LTPO display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 Camera

The OnePlus 12R could feature a 50MP OIS primary camera, while the OnePlus 12 may be packed with a 32MP selfie camera. (Also Read: OnePlus 12 Series Launching On January 23 In India: How Watch Live Stream)

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 Chipsets

The OnePlus 12R is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC based on a 4nm process, while the OnePlus 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with Adreno GPU.

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 Battery

The OnePlus 12R is expected to be loaded with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast-wired charging support, while the OnePlus 12 is expected to come with a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. (Also Read: Voda Idea Enhances Network Capacity In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration)