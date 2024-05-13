Poco F6 India Launch Date Confirmed, POCO F6 Pro To Make Global Debut; Check Expected Specs

New Delhi: Poco has confirmed the launch date of Poco F6 in the Indian market. The upcoming handset is set to debut in the country on May 23rd at 4:30 PM IST. It is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3, which was introduced in China last month and powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Notably, the upcoming Poco F6 5G will be sold via Flipkart. Meanwhile, the company also confirmed that the POCO F6 series will debut on the same day. The series could be the vanilla POCO F6 and POCO F6 Pro, which is a rebranded version of the Redmi K70.

However, Poco will launch only the vanilla model in India. It is expected to be offered in a gold colour option and might run on the Android 14-based HyperOS custom skin out of the box. (Also Read: Realme GT 6T Launch Date Confirmed in India, To Come With India's First Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chip; Check Expected Specs And Date)

POCO F6 Expected Specifications:

The upcoming smartphone may sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could also offer a 2,400 nits peak local brightness, Dolby Vision along with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and 480Hz touch sampling rate.

The performance flagship POCO F6 is ready to set your pulse racing.#POCOF6 - Shaped by speed



It might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 paired with Adreno GPU for graphics. The POCO F6 is expected to be loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. In the camera department, the Poco F6 could feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide.

For selfies and video chats, there could be a 20MP shooter on the front. The expected price of the Poco F6 smartphone is between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. (Also Read: Google Doodle Celebrates Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections 2024 In India With Inked Index Finger Display On Homepage)

POCO F6 Pro Expected Specifications:

The smartphone may come with a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could also offer 4000nit peak brightness and an in-display fingerprint reader. The smartphone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The handset can run on the Android 14-based HyperOS in its home market. In the camera department, the smartphone may come with a 50MP main camera coupled with an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP macro module. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 16MP shooter on the front.