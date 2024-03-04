Google Play Store: 8 out of 10 Indian Companies Returns After Compliance With New Policy

New Delhi: Amid the escalating conflict between Google and Indian startups, the eight out of the ten prominent homegrown companies have reappeared on the Google Play Store after they complied with Google's new policy, sources reported on Monday.

Several apps have returned to the Play Store after adhering to Google's policy. Sources indicate that most of them are choosing the consumption-only option for their relisting on the platform. Google removed over a dozen apps from the Play Store, including those from major Indian digital companies like Matrimony and Shaadi.com. (Also Read: Advisory To Launch AI Models With Permission Doesn't Apply To Startups: Centre)

Applications from companies such as Altt, Stage, and Aha streaming platforms, Truly Madly and Quack Quack dating apps, Kuku FM audio content platform, and FRND social networking app were also delisted by Google. Notably, Aha is a regional streaming service owned by Arha Media & Broadcasting Pvt. Ltd. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G With 6,000mAh Battery And Sensors Launched In India; Check Price, Specs)

After facing criticism, the tech giant reinstated some of the apps belonging to Shaadi.com, Info Edge's Naukri, 99acres and NaukriGulf, but many others continue to be delisted.

On Sunday, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said that a majority of apps that were delisted by Google Play are yet to be relisted. Google and Indian startups are currently locked in a fierce battle over new Play Store policies, and the government is also intervening to resolve the matter. (With Inputs From IANS)