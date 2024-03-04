Samsung Galaxy F15 5G With 6,000mAh Battery And Sensors Launched In India; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: South Korean giant Samsung has rolled out the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone will be available through an early sale today at 7 PM on Amazon India. It comes in three colour options: Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green. Notably, the smartphone is currently listed on Flipkart and Samsung India website.

For the base 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is priced at Rs 15,999. The handset also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage priced at Rs 16,999. There is a discount of Rs 1,000 for HDFC Bank customers on this newly launched smartphone, which comes with four years of Android updates and five years of security updates. The smartphone is giving tough competition to smartphones from rival companies such as Redmi, Motorola, and Realme among others.

India, ab fun mein no compromise. The #GalaxyF15 5G is here with Segment only* sAMOLED, 6000mAh and 4 Gen Android Upgrades #PoweredByMediaTek Dimensity 6100+. Starting at ₹ 11999*. Early Sale 4th March, 7 PM. *T&C Apply. #AbIndiaKaregaFun #Samsung pic.twitter.com/P9g1YIkTb0 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 4, 2024

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Specifications:

The device features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display boasting a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, ensuring efficient performance. In terms of battery, it is equipped with a substantial 6,000mAh capacity. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Gets Price Cut On Amazon; Check New Price)

In the camera department, the smartphone packs a versatile triple-camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Furthermore, it sports a 13MP front camera for high-quality selfies.

The smartphone packs sensors including an accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and virtual proximity sensor, offering comprehensive functionality. Moreover, it features a fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.