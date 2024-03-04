New Delhi: The Centre stated on Monday that permission to launch new artificial intelligence (AI) models in the country will only apply to big tech platforms and social media subsidiaries, not startups.

In a post on X, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that the latest IT Ministry advisory is aimed at significant platforms, and “permission-seeking from Meity is only for large platforms and will not apply to startups.”

“The advisory is aimed at untested AI platforms from deploying on the Indian Internet,” he posted. The minister further added that the process of seeking permission, labeling, and consent-based disclosure to users about untested platforms is “an insurance policy for platforms that can otherwise be sued by consumers.” “Safety and trust in India's Internet are shared and common goals for the government, users, and platforms.”

The digital platforms have been instructed to comply with the new guidelines immediately and submit an action taken-cum-status report to the Ministry within 15 days of this advisory.

The Centre last week came down hard on big internet and social media platforms for the misuse of AI, stating that all intermediaries must not permit any bias or discrimination or threaten the integrity of the electoral process and must seek the government's permission before launching any AI model in the country. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G With 6,000mAh Battery And Sensors Launched In India; Check Price, Specs)

"In light of the recent Google Gemini AI controversy, the advisory now specifically addresses AI. Digital platforms must take full accountability and cannot escape by claiming that these AI models are in the under-testing phase," said the minister.

According to the new guidelines, all intermediaries or platforms must ensure that the use of AI models/LLM/Generative AI, software, or algorithms "does not permit its users to host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update, or share any unlawful content as outlined in Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules or violate any other provision of the IT Act." (Also read: Google Terminates Contracts With YouTube Music Team Members Demanding Higher Pay)

"It is reiterated that non-compliance with the provisions of the IT Act and/or IT Rules could result in potential penal consequences for the intermediaries or platforms or their users when identified, including but not limited to prosecution under the IT Act and several other statutes of the criminal code," said the IT Ministry advisory.