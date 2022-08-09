NewsTechnology
GOOGLE OUTAGE

Google services face MASSIVE outage; netizens react

Over 40,000 people in the US complained about the difficulty in using google services at the peak of outage late Monday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 05:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Google services were down for a brief time late Monday, according downdetector.com.
  • #Googledown hashtag was trending briefly on Twitter.
  • Google confirmed the outage and reasoned software update error.

Google services face MASSIVE outage; netizens react

New Delhi: Google services faced outage in the late hours on Monday, according to outage tracker website downdetector.com. The outage had felt across US, UK, Singapore and Australia. At its peak in the US, over 40,000 people complained about the outage which was eventually restored after a few hours. #Googledown was trending briefly on Twitter when people couldn't access Google services.

 

Google confirmed that due to a software update issue, its services faced outage late Monday. “We’re aware of a software update issue that briefly affected availability of Google Search and Maps, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We worked to quickly address the issue and our services are now back online," Google said in a statement.

“We work to quickly address the issue and our services are back now online,” it added. Though Google’s own app status dashboard didn’t reflect any outage on it.

Google services include Gmail, Google Calendar, Google search, Google Meet, Google Docs editor, Google sites, and many more. Alphabet is a parent company of Google. Users also took Twitter to report outages with google’s services. They claimed to get error 500 which is a server problem. 

Many users took a jibe at the incident by tweeting witty and humorous replies. One user wrote, "How am I supposed to Google “Is Google down” when Google is down?!? #google".

 

