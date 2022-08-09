New Delhi: Samsung is going to unpack latest Galaxy phones, watches, and earbuds at Galaxy Unpacked event on 10 August. Several models such as Galaxy Flip 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Buds 2 Pro earbuds are expected to be showcased this year in the event. One can avail $100 Samsung credit by reserving Galaxy smartphone on the official website of Samsung. Similarly, $200 credit can be avail on the reservation of Galaxy watch and Earbuds.

(ALSO READ: Elon Musk has a secret Instagram account? Know why he uses it)

Samsung has been hosting Unpacked events for the last few years, in which it showcases key smartphones, smart watches, earbuds, galaxy books, and many more gadgets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

In a 30-second teaser, Samsung provides some glimpses of the sleek and smooth design of the latest revamp model of Galaxy Z Flip 4. Battery was the major issue in the old one, so it might be expected to have some level of improvement. Design-wise, the Z Flip 4 feature the same clamp-shell mechanism with the improvement in metallic hinge mechanism. It is expected to see a larger notification display of 2 inches or more rather than previous version 1.9 inches.

(ALSO READ: WhatsApp will give over two days to delete a sent message)

Samsung’s Foldable smartphone was a great hit. Samsung shipped almost 10 million pieces worldwide.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Official trailer hints that there might not have any major changes in the design aspect. However, leaks suggest some tangible upgrades down the line. There is going to be likely a faster processor Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1. The outer Camera will be 10mp. Though battery size is expected at 4400 mAh, which is less in comparison to other versions.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5

As per leaks, it is expected to see some big changes in Earbuds 2 pro with superb noise cancellation that can reduce even the loudest ambient noise. Other specs include 360-degree audio, Bluetooth 5.3, and an eight-hour runtime on a single recharge.

This year we can expect two versions of Galaxy watch 5 and pro. The watch 5 pro would be available in one single larger 45 mm size while standard watch 5 would have standard two sizes.