Google turns 22, celebrates birthday with adorable animated doodle

NEW DELHI: Search engine giant Google, known for celebrating special occasions with a doodle on Sunday (September 27) commemorated its 22nd birthday with an animated doodle.

One of the most popular search engine, Google was founded as a research project in September 1998. The technology company was a brainchild of Larry Page and Sergey Brin while they were PhD students at the Stanford University in California.

Today’s Google’s doodle features a smiling animated 'G', wearing a birthday hat, sitting in front of a laptop surrounded with a cake and presents by its side. The laptop screen shows 'G'video calling its friends, that is the remaining letters 'oogle' in four separate windows, in full celebratory mood.

The Doodle, clearly, has been designed keeping in mind the current situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, where people have been forced to stay indoors and depend on technology to communicate.

The fun animation marks the site's 22nd birthday. The official Google Doodle page shares the history of Google founders and how they trace their roots back to the sunny campus of Stanford University.

On its doodle page, Google gave details about the term ‘googol’ and said, "The now world-famous moniker is a play on a mathematical term that arose out of an unassuming stroll around the year 1920. While walking in the woods of New Jersey, American mathematician Edward Kasner asked his young nephew Milton Sirotta to help him choose a name for a mind-boggling number: a 1 followed by 100 zeros. Milton’s reply? A googol! The term gained widespread visibility twenty years later with its inclusion in a 1940 book Kasner co-authored called "Mathematics and the Imagination."

The term ‘Google’ has been derived from the mathematical term "googol", a number equivalent to 10 raised to the power of 100 and was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary as a verb in 2006.

In 2006, the word 'Google' was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary as a verb, so if you'd like to learn more about how big a googol really is, just Google it!