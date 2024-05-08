Advertisement
GOOGLE WALLET

Google Wallet App Launched For Android Users In India: Check Details

Google has made it clear that the launch of Google Wallet will not impact Google Pay, its widely used UPI application in India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: May 08, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Image Credit: wallet.google

New Delhi: Google has launched its digital wallet application Google Wallet in India. The app was initially launched in the United States in 2022 and now after two years it is available in the Indian market.

What is Google Wallet?

Google Wallet will allow you to store various digital assets in one convenient location. With the app you can save important digital documents like boarding passes, loyalty cards, event tickets, public transport passes, gift cards, and more. (Also Read: Google Pixel 8a Launched In India With Tensor G3 Chipset: Check Price, Offers, Specs And More)

Will Google Pay continue working?

Google has made it clear that the launch of Google Wallet will not impact Google Pay, its widely used UPI application in India. (Also Read: Lenovo Tab K11 Android Tablet Launched In India With TUV Eye Care Certification; Check Price, Specs And Availability)

How is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

Both apps are designed for different purposes, with Google Wallet focusing on storing digital assets like boarding passes, credit cards, debit cards, gift cards and event tickets while Google Pay handles UPI transactions and payments.

Partnered with major companies

Google announced at the launch of Google Wallet in India that it had partnered with several major companies including PVR INOX, Flipkart, Air India, Shoppers Stop, and Ixigo and others.

Where can you download it from?

Google Wallet is currently available only for Android users in India. You can download the app from the Google Play Store and use it to store your debit cards, credit cards, loyalty cards, and gift cards in one convenient platform.

