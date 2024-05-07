Lenovo Tab K11 Android Tablet Launched In India With TUV Eye Care Certification; Check Price, Specs And Availability

New Delhi: Lenovo has launched the Tab K11 Android tablet in the Indian market. The newly launched tablet is compatible with Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, making it ideal for content creators. The Lenovo Tab K11 comes in Luna Grey colour option only.

The company claims that the Android tablet will deliver up to 10 hours of video playback time on a single charge. The Lenovo is also offering an additional year of accidental damage protection on top of the standard one-year warranty with the purchase of the Tab K11.

It comes with two storage variants: 4GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128 GB. The tablet runs on Android 13, However, the Lenovo is promising Android 14 and Android 15 OS upgrades, along with security patches until January 2028 for the new tablet. (Also Read: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Launched With AI Support And Gaming Capabilities; Check Specs)

Lenovo Tab K11 Price And Availability:

For the 4GB RAM + 128GB base model, the Android tablet is available at Rs 17,990. The 8GB RAM + 128GB carries a price a tag of Rs 19,990. Consumers can buy from the Lenovo’s official website.

Lenovo Tab K11 Specifications:

The device sports a 10.95-inch IPS LCD screen with 400nits of peak brightness. It also packs an anti-glare coating and a TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with the Mali G52 GPU.

In the camera department, the tablet features a 13MP rear camera. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front camera. The tablet is loaded with a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging support powers the tablet. (Also Read: Apple Let Loose Event: From iPad Air Models To New Magic Keyboard Expected To Launch In India; Here's How To Watch)

Moreover, It comes with a 10W charger included in the retail box. For connectivity, the Lenovo Tab K11 supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth version 5.1, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port.