Google Pixel 8a Launched In India With Tensor G3 Chipset: Check Price, Offers, Specs And More

New Delhi: Google’s latest smartphone Pixel 8a has been launched in India. The device comes with Tensor G3 chipset and 7 years of OS updates. The Pixel 8a features Gemini, Google's integrated AI assistant which lets you type, talk, and add images for a variety of tasks.

Pixel 8a: Price

The Pixel 8a is available in India with two storage options 128GB and 256GB. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at ₹52,999, while the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant costs ₹59,999. (Also Read: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Launched With AI Support And Gaming Capabilities; Check Specs)

Pixel 8a: Availability

Google Pixel 8a is now available for pre-order in India on Flipkart. The pre-booking started on May 7 and will go on till May 14. (Also Read: Lenovo Tab K11 Android Tablet Launched In India With TUV Eye Care Certification; Check Price, Specs And Availability)

Pixel 8a: Colours

The smartphone is available in four colour options: Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

Pixel 8a: Discount & Offers

If you use an SBI Bank Credit card for the purchase of Pixel 8a, you can avail Rs 4,000 instant discount. There’s also a No-Cost Emi option and Rs 9,000 exchange bonus on selected smartphone devices. Moreover, you can get Pixel Buds A-Series for just Rs 999 if you pre-order the Pixel 8a.

Pixel 8a: Specfications

The Pixel 8a comes with a flat 6.1-inch Super Actua display, which Google says is 40 percent brighter than the Pixel 7a. It features 120Hz refresh rate and OLED technology for vibrant visuals. Its protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 to guard against scratches and other damage.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone has a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens.For selfies, there’s a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. The rear camera can record videos in up to 4k at 60 frames per second while the front camera can shoot 4k at 30 frames per second.

The Google Pixel 8a runs on the powerful Tensor G3 chip and includes the Titan M2 security coprocessor for added protection. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Pixel 8a is equipped with a 4,492 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging and wireless charging. Its aluminium frame with rounded edges offers a sleek design, and it has an IP67 rating which makes it resistant to water and dust.