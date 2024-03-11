NewsTechnology
Google Wallet Will Auto-Add Movie Tickets And Boarding Passes From Gmail

Currently, the feature is operational for select global movie chains and airlines, with plans to onboard more partners in the future.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
Google Wallet Will Auto-Add Movie Tickets And Boarding Passes From Gmail Image Credit: Google Wallet (Official Website)

New Delhi: Google, the search engine giant, has revealed that Google Wallet will soon offer the automatic addition of movie tickets and boarding passes once a user receives confirmation via email on Gmail after completing payment. For this feature to work smoothly, the email must contain the complete QR code or boarding pass barcode.

This innovation hasn't gone unnoticed, as Android expert Mishaal Rahman highlighted the development via a post on X (earlier known as Twitter). The company's move will help users to make their travel hassle-free, ensuring easier access to their movie tickets.

Currently, the feature is operational for select global movie chains and airlines, with plans to onboard more partners in the future. 


Adding further, Google has introduced a manual archiving option for various pass types, allowing users to organize their passes for quick access. These archived passes can now be found in a dedicated "Archived Passes" section within the app. (Also Read: Google Lens Introduces Visual Search History Saving Feature; Here’s How To Enable It)

Expanding its functionality, Google has extended the archiving feature to Wear OS, enabling users to manage their Wallet passes directly from their Android smartwatches. Whether it's archiving, unarchiving, or accessing expired passes, users can conveniently handle these tasks from their wearable devices.

In a related update, Google recently announced that the Google Pay app will cease to be available in the US starting June 4, 2024. Despite this change, users can still utilize features like tap to pay and various payment methods through Google Wallet. (Also Read: Indian UPI Users Can Now Pay Nepalese Merchants Via QR Codes; All You Need To Know)

