Google Lens Introduces Visual Search History Saving Feature; Here’s How To Enable It

New Delhi: Google Lens, an image recognition technology has recently introduced a feature that allows users to save their Visual Search History. This feature automatically saves images you analyze, allowing you to view them at a later time.

Currently, when you capture a photo using the shutter button within the Google Lens app, the image is sent to Google for analysis and then vanishes. Consequently, you're unable to store the image on your device. Users previously had to snap a photo using the camera app and then send it to the Google Lens app for analysis.

The tech giant has introduced a new feature enabling automatic saving of Lens captures. However, this feature is exclusive to Lens usage within the Google app. Images won't be visible if you utilize Google Photos integration or Circle to Search.

To access your visual search history, you can navigate to myactivity.google.com. This page allows you to view all the images you've searched using Google Lens. Furthermore, you have the option to download these images for future use.

By default, this setting is turned off, and users must enable it manually. To activate this setting, go to the mentioned webpage, select 'Data & Privacy', then 'Web & App Activity', and toggle on 'Include Visual Search History'.

The new functionality is currently undergoing rollout with Google stating that it will be accessible to all users in the upcoming weeks. The tech giant has assured that users will receive notifications about the new feature through a pop-up when it becomes available on their device.