Google's enterprise Gmail suffers outage in India

It is not yet known if any other service by the Internet giant such as Google Drive or YouTube was affected by the disruption.

Google&#039;s enterprise Gmail suffers outage in India

New Delhi: Google's enterprise Gmail for businesses suffered an outage on Friday as some users in India faced problems while refreshing, sending and receiving emails on the secure, private and ad-free email service.

It is not yet known if any other service by the Internet giant such as Google Drive or YouTube was affected by the disruption.

"We're investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour," the company said in an email sent to users.

The enterprise Gmail edition, part of Google's GSuite, was later restored for some users.

The last major outage that hit the Internet giant took place in June when services of YouTube, Snapchat, Gmail, Nest, Discord and a number of other web services suffered in the US.

The primary cause of the blackout was said to be issues with Google's Cloud service that powers apps other than just Google's own web services.

GoogleGmailGoogle DriveYouTube
President and Health Minister visit Arun Jaitley, who is on life support system