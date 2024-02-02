New Delhi: Google has expanded its AI chatbot Bard, introducing Gemini Pro in more than 230 countries and territories. Now available in over 40 languages, Bard covers nine Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu. According to a recent evaluation, Bard with Gemini Pro is recognized as one of the preferred chatbots globally.

The 'double-check feature' in Bard, widely used in English, is now extended to over 40 languages. By clicking on the 'G' icon, Bard evaluates if there's information on the web to support its response. Users can click highlighted phrases to explore more about supporting or contradicting information found by Search. (Also Read: Google's Bard Chatbot Introduces AI Image Generation For Free)

Google has also enabled image generation in Bard in English for users worldwide, free of cost. This feature is powered by the updated 'Imagen 2 model,' focusing on delivering high-quality and photorealistic images promptly. (Also Read: Amazon Introduces AI-Powered Rufus To Assist Online Shoppers: Here's How To Use It)

Users can describe what they want, like "create an image of a dog riding a surfboard," and Bard will generate visuals to bring the idea to life.

To ensure safety, Google applies filters to limit violent, offensive, or explicit content. The company emphasizes ongoing investments in techniques to enhance the safety and privacy protections of its models.

(With IANS Inputs)