New Delhi: In a recent development, Google has rolled out the initial update for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in 2024. The update, arriving a couple of days later than usual due to New Year's Day falling on a Monday, prioritizes addressing issues related to the Camera and User Interface (UI), as reported by 9To5Google.

The fixes introduced in the update cover various devices, with the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 taking the lead, followed by the Pixel Fold and other supported devices. (Also Read: Invest Only Rs 110 Per Day; Get Three Times Return In 21 Years: Check Out Return Calculator)

Users are advised to refer to the device key provided to interpret the changelog effectively, which includes the following categories:

[1] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel Fold

[3] Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

[4] Pixel Tablet

The update for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is here to fix some problems. If your camera is crashing sometimes, this update tries to stop that from happening. But, if you're using a Pixel Tablet, this fix doesn't apply to you.

Another issue this update tackles is the screen. Some people were seeing a black screen flash when they played videos. This update is trying to make sure that doesn't happen anymore. So, if you have these problems, this update might make things better for you.

Also, it fixes problems where users couldn't leave the Setup Wizard and where the wallpaper on the home screen showed up as black in certain situations.

The Pixel 8 series has been recognized for its consistent updates and feature drops, with this latest release focused on enhancing the overall user experience.

While the fixes primarily target Camera and UI issues, users are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates as Google continues refining and optimizing its flagship devices.

