trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726234
NewsTechnology
SEMICONDUCTOR

Govt Clears 3 Semiconductor Plants With Investment Of Rs 1.26 Lakh Crore

Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd will set up a semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam, at an investment of Rs 27,000 crore.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 05:22 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Govt Clears 3 Semiconductor Plants With Investment Of Rs 1.26 Lakh Crore Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: The government on Thursday approved proposals to set up three semiconductor units in Gujarat and Assam with an estimated investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

The construction of all three units will start within the next 100 days, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Union Cabinet cleared proposals. Tata Electronics Private Limited will set up a semiconductor fab in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC), Taiwan.

This unit will be constructed in Dholera, Gujarat. The plant will attract Rs 91,000 crore investment. (Also Read: NoiseFit Twist Go Smartwatch With More Than 100 Sports Modes Launched In India At Rs 1,199; Check Specs)

Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd will set up a semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam, at an investment of Rs 27,000 crore. Vaishnaw also informed that CG Power -in partnership with Renesas Electronics Corporation, Japan, and Stars Microelectronics, Thailand -- will set up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat. (Also Read: Elon Musk Announces Enhanced 'Pinned Post' Visibility Feature On X)

Investment in the Sanand unit is estimated at Rs 7,600 crore.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?