Elon Musk Announces Enhanced 'Pinned Post' Visibility Feature On X

California: Billionaire Elon Musk announced a new user feature on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Musk said the platform's recommendation algorithm will ensure that all of a user's followers see their pinned post every 48 hours.

As a failsafe to deter "gaming of the system," Musk also revealed that this will only apply to one pinned post every two days. He added, "This only applies to one pinned post every 48 hours to prevent gaming of the system."

A change is coming to our recommendation algorithm that will ensure that all your followers see your pinned posts.



Adding further, "A change is coming to our recommendation algorithm that will ensure that all your followers see your pinned posts. This only applies to one pinned post every 48 hours to prevent gaming of the system," Musk wrote on X.

On February 21, Musk posted on X, "When you pin a post, it is now automatically added to your highlights section. Soon, we will adjust the algorithm to prioritize showing pinned posts to your followers. This will only work once per day to prevent gaming of the system."

