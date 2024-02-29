NoiseFit Twist Go Smartwatch With More Than 100 Sports Modes Launched In India At Rs 1,199; Check Specs

New Delhi: Homegrown wearables brand Noise has expanded its product lineup with the launch of the NoiseFit Twist Go smartwatch in India. The company made this announcement after launching Noise ColorFit Macro and NoiseFit Grace smartwatches earlier this month.

The watch offers access to over 100 cloud-based watch faces for personalization and supports more than 100 sports modes. It will be sold on Amazon and the company’s official website.

The NoiseFit Twist Go smartwatch will be available in eight colour variants with Metallic, Silicon, and Mesh strap options. The price of the smartwatch stands at Rs 1,199 for Indian consumers, depending on the variant. The other colours include Silver Grey, Silver Link, Jet Black, Elite Silver, Black Link, Gold Link, Elite Black, and Rose Pink.

Ready to ‘twist’ your OOTD up a notch?



Style functionality with the new NoiseFit Twist Go.

Head over to https://t.co/ZB7j37MrjI and bring home some #RoundTheClock style for yourself. #NoiseFitTwistGo #NoiseSmartwatch #Noise pic.twitter.com/jpyGwdqV8i — Noise (@gonoise) February 29, 2024

Let's unwrap the specifications of the NoiseFit Twist Go smartwatch:

Display:

The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch HD TFT LCD screen, boasting a sleek 2.5D curved glass design.

Design:

It features a circular display emphasizing a sturdy metal build, complemented by a rotating crown for easy navigation.

Battery:

The battery life of this smartwatch is claimed to extend up to 7 days on a single charge, allowing users to enjoy prolonged usage without frequent recharging.

Bluetooth Calling:

The smartwatch is equipped with Bluetooth calling capabilities via Noise Tru Sync technology. Functionalities like Dial Pad and Recent Call History enhance communication convenience.

Voice Assistant:

The smartwatch is packed with a built-in mic and speaker, offering seamless interaction with voice assistants. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A15 5G With New Storage Variant Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And More)

Health features:

The smartwatch is packed with health monitoring features, such as constant heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking, sleep analysis, stress management, and female cycle tracking, prioritizing user wellness.

Durability:

It boasts an IP67 rating, indicating water resistance of up to approximately 3 feet and the ability to withstand submersion for up to 30 minutes. (Also read: OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition With Custom Gift Box Launched In India; Check Specs, Price And More)