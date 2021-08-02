हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Google services

Having old Android devices? Google will not let you sign in from THIS date

When finally after the support ends for sign-in with a Google Account on Android 2.3.7 and below, the users will receive a username or password error if they try to sign in to their devices or to add an email or calendar account.

Having old Android devices? Google will not let you sign in from THIS date

Tech giant Google will stop signing-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower from September 27. It will show username or password errors when you plan to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps.

“If your device has the ability to update to a newer Android version (3.0+), we advise you to do so in order to maintain access to Google apps and services on that device,” the company said in an update.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021,” the company added.

Android 2.3.7 was released nearly 10 years ago.

When finally after the support ends for sign-in with a Google Account on Android 2.3.7 and below, the users will receive a username or password error if they try to sign in to their devices or to add an email or calendar account.

“You will be able to sign into your account with a newer Android version (3.0 or newer). If your device has the ability to update to a newer Android version (3.0+), we advise you to do so,” Google advised.

If you cannot update your device to a newer Android version (3.0+), you can try to log into your Google account on your device’s web browser.

You can still use some Google services when logged into Google on your device’s web browser.

