HDFC Bank Denies Users Confidential Data Leaked, Now Customers Complain Of Phishing Activities

New Delhi: The latest data breach report that stated that the personal information of over 6 lakh customers had been exposed on the dark web has been refuted by HDFC Bank. According to a study by Privacy, hackers allegedly exposed the personal data of about 6 lakh HDFC Bank clients on a well-known forum for cybercriminals.

To a news report, the bank responded, "We wish to stress that there is no data leak at HDFC Bank and our systems have not been infiltrated or accessed in any unauthorised manner. We continue to have faith in our systems. (Also Read: Google, Meta 'Over-Hired' Thousands Who Do 'Fake Work': Former PayPal Exec)

To ensure the highest standards of data security and safety, we continue to monitor bank systems and our ecosystems and handle the issue of our clients' data security with the utmost seriousness. (Also Read: Poco X5 5G Confirmed To Launch On March 14 In India: Check Price, Release Date, Specifications, Other Details)

According to the privacy report, on March 6, a well-known hacker forum claimed to obtain a database purportedly belonging to HDFC Bank. It went on to say that the online thieves offered data samples while requesting payment for the complete database. According to the hacker, the consumer database contains information from May 2022 to March 2023.

The hackers allegedly claimed to possess private customer information including complete name, date of birth, phone number, email address, physical address, employment details, credit score information, loan details, and more.

The Privacy Affairs also said that it had examined the hacker forum samples and found the information to appear to be authentic.

Customers on the official channel of a private lender, HDFC Bank Cares, have commented about strange actions on their accounts even though the bank has disputed reports of a data breach. One consumer reported an account hack, and another claimed to have received a message from the bank telling him to visit a bogus HDFC website.

Fake communications have also been sent to some users who are not HDFC customers. I received the following spam texts, the user said (screenshot from my mobile phone). I have never been a customer of HDFC Bank. I have faith that you'll follow the law to protect your clients.