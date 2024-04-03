High-Security Alert For Apple Users! CERT-In Asked To Deploy Immediate Measures

New Delhi: The Centre has issued a serious warning to users of iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks in India. This news comes shortly after a similar alert was issued on March 15 by CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), raising concerns for users of these Apple devices.

Urgent Measures

CERT-In has urged users to take immediate action to protect their devices from potential threats.

Devices Affected

The high-security alert has been issued for the following devices and versions:

- Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6.6

- Apple Safari versions prior to 17.4.1

- Apple macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.4.1

- Apple visionOS versions prior to 1.1.1

- Apple iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 17.4.1

- Apple iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 16.7.7

Previous Threats

Previously, the vulnerability was identified in devices operating on iOS 14.5 and older versions, up to 16.7.6. Addressing these vulnerabilities is crucial to safeguarding device security and user data, preventing potential financial harm.

In September 2023, a similar alert was issued by CERT-In due to a flaw in the WebKit browser engine used by Safari and other browsers on Apple devices.

Protective Measures

To ensure device security, users are advised to promptly update their devices to newer, safer versions. It is also essential to follow fundamental security practices, such as regularly updating devices as per manufacturer or service provider recommendations.

Market Impact

Following the news, Apple shares experienced a decline of 0.70 percent in Tuesday's trading session, with its share price reaching USD 168.84 per piece.