Honor 90 5G Recieves Price Cut And Drops To Under Rs 20,000; Check New Price, Specs

New Delhi: Honor launched a new 5G smartphone Honor 90 in India in September 2023. The Honor 90 5G was priced at Rs 37,999 at the time of launch. Now, the smartphone has received a significant price drop in the Indian market.

After the price cut, the price of the Honor 90 5G is priced Under Rs 20,000 on the e-commerce giant Amazon. The smartphone comes in two storage variants 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB.

Honor 90 5G Price:

For the 8GB + 256GB base model, the phone is priced at Rs 37,999 while the 12GB + 512GB model carries a price tag of Rs 39,999. In the Amazon deal, the smartphone is currently available for customers at Rs 22,999 for the base model. On the other hand, the 12GB+256GB model is priced at Rs 24,999. (Also Read: Samsung Launches Galaxy F15 5G's New Variant In India: Check Price, And Other Key Details)

Honor 90 5G Under Rs 20,000 On Amazon

The e-commerce giant Amazon offers a flat Rs 5,000 discount with an HSBC Credit card or a Rs 3,000 discount with the rest of the Credit and Debit cards. After applying the discount offers, the prices of the smartphone were further reduced to Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

Honor 90 5G Specifications:

The Honor 90 5G smartphone packs a 6.7-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with Adreno GPU. The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

The phone runs on MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. In the camera department, it features a triple camera set-up, including a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 50MP shooter at the front. (Also Read: Dell Rolls Out New Commercial PC Portfolio In India With AI Features; Check Price, Specs)

Honor 90 5G Competitors:

There is a competitive market in the price segment of Under Rs 20,000. The smartphone users can find several other options such as Vivo T3x, Realme P1 Pro and Moto G64.