Honor Pad 9 Goes On Sale In India; Check Price And Offer

New Delhi: The Honor Pad 9 was launched in the Indian market last week. Now, the company's latest addition to the mid-price tablet segment goes on sale in the country for the first time through the e-commerce giant Amazon India.

Price And Offer:

The tablet is available in Space Gray colour option with a single memory configuration of 8GB/256GB in India for Rs 24,999. Consumers can also benefit from a direct price reduction of Rs 2,000, bringing its cost down to Rs 22,999. The company has also bundled a Bluetooth Keyboard free with the tablet.

Honor Pad 9 Specifications:

The Honor Pad 9 is a versatile device that combines powerful performance and multimedia capabilities. Its 12.1-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels offers a stunning visual experience, complemented by an immersive eight-speaker audio system for rich sound quality.

Despite its feature-packed design, the Honor Pad 9 is remarkably lightweight at 555 grams and slim with a thickness of 6.96mm, enhancing portability. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Drops To Its 'Lowest-Ever' Price on Flipkart; Check Bank Offers)

The tablet packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and 16GB (8+8) RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and seamless performance for gaming and multimedia applications. The inclusion of the Adreno 710 GPU further enhances graphics rendering.

In the camera department, the Pad 9 sports a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for capturing moments with clarity. It also comes with TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification, prioritizing user comfort during extended usage. (Also Read: Elon Musk’s X Is Testing ‘Adult Content’ Communities Feature For Users)

The device include 128GB or 256GB of flash memory, expandable up to 1TB via a memory card. Despite its slim profile, it packs an impressive 8300mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. Additionally, the Pad 9 features eight speakers with a large sound cavity, delivering an immersive audio experience.