Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Drops To Its 'Lowest-Ever' Price on Flipkart; Check Bank Offers

New Delhi: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently available at a hefty discounted price on the e-commerce giant Flipkart in India. If you are interested in buying a premium smartphone, the Month End Mobile Fest Sale offers a golden opportunity to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at a significantly reduced price, thanks to the tech players dropping the pricing of the device.

At the time of writing, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at a substantial discount in India, making it more affordable than ever on Flipkart. The South Korean giant Samsung promises four years of OS and five years of security updates, as is the standard for a flagship smartphone.

Price And Bank Offers:

The smartphone includes a flat discount of 40 per cent which translates to Rs 42,000; the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available for purchase at Rs 89,999, down from its original price of Rs 1,24,999. Flipkart is also offering additional bank offers that can further reduce the price. Using certain credit cards from Axis Bank, HSBC, or ICICI can score you discounts ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000. (Also Read: Amazon Introduces New App Allowing Users To Scan Their Palm For Payments)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications:

This smartphone features a large 6.8-inch 120Hz QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a brightness of 1,750 nits, delivering a stunning visual experience. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, it ensures smooth performance and efficiency.

The smartphone boasts an impressive camera setup with a 200MP+10MP+12MP+10MP configuration at the rear and a 12MP front camera for high-quality photography and videography.

With a 5,000mAh battery capacity, it supports fast charging with 45W wired and 15W wireless capabilities, ensuring quick and convenient recharging.