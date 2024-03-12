How To Apply For Indian Citizenship Under CAA Act 2019 On Online Portal?

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday rolled out a web portal through which undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to seek Indian citizenship. This government's initiative comes a day after the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules.

Under the rules, the six religious minorities which include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Buddhists, and Parsis who migrated to India before December 31, 2014, are eligible to get Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.

Notably, the Union Government led by Prime Minister Modi has officially notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 under the CAA-2019 have been notified. A new portal has been launched, persons eligible under CAA-2019 can apply for citizenship on this portal https://t.co/Z0BFTYJi8t. (1/2)@HMOIndia @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 12, 2024

Here are the steps to apply for Indian Citizenship under the CAA Act 2019 on the online portal-

Visit the Indian Citizenship Online Portal:

Open your web browser and navigate to the official Indian citizenship online portal.

Select “Click To Submit Application For Indian Citizenship under CAA 2019”:

On the homepage of the portal, locate and click on the option that says "Click To Submit Application For Indian Citizenship under CAA 2019. (Also Read: Google Unveils New Tool To Give High-Quality Info To Voters Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections)

Enter Mobile Number and CAPTCHA:

On the next page, you'll be prompted to enter your mobile number and the CAPTCHA code provided.

Fill in the required information accurately and then proceed to the next step.

Provide Email ID, Name, and CAPTCHA:

On the following page, provide your email ID, name, and the CAPTCHA code.

Double-check the information entered before proceeding to the next step.

Click on the Submit Button:

Once you've filled in the required details, click on the submit button to proceed further.

Check Email and Mobile for OTP:

Check both your email and mobile inbox for the OTP (One-Time Password) sent to you.

Enter the OTPs received to verify your identity.

Re-enter CAPTCHA for Additional Verification:

After entering the OTPs, you may be prompted to re-enter the CAPTCHA code for additional verification purposes.

Open the Login Window and Enter Details:

After successful verification, open the login window.

Enter either your email ID or mobile number along with the CAPTCHA code and click on "Continue".

Receive Another OTP and Verify:

You'll receive another OTP on your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP received and re-enter the CAPTCHA code as required.

Click on "Verify and Proceed" to continue.

Initiate Fresh Application:

Upon successful verification, you'll see the option "Click Here to Initiate Fresh Application".

Click on the option to begin the application process.

Answer Background Questions:

Answer questions regarding the applicant's background, such as pre-2014 residence, place of origin, and duration of stay.

Provide accurate and truthful information as required.

Submit Application:

After completing all the necessary steps and providing required information, submit your application.

Confirmation: