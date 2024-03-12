Nothing Phone (2a) Gets Call Recording Feature With This New Widget; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: London-based company Nothing has introduced a call recording feature which allows user to record phone calls discreetly. It means that the individual on the call will remain unaware that the conversation is being recorded.

The discreet call recording feature is available on the Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2), and the recently launched Nothing Phone (2a). Users can now utilize discreet call recording. The newly launched feature can be found in the new recorder widget on Nothing’s phones.

Carl Pei, a founder of The innovative tech company, announced this new feature on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He clarified that the purpose of this feature is to protect users from unwanted scenarios. Apart from this, the Carl Pei also mentioned plans for updating the notifications panel on Nothing phones. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M15 5G With 6,000mAh Battery And 50MP Rear Camera Launched Globally; Check Specs)

Nothing Phone (2a) is the first smartphone to feature the new MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset. The company promises three years of major Android updates and four years of security updates for the Nothing Phone (2a) smartphone.

For the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the phone is priced at Rs 23,999. The model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 25,999, whereas the top variant, featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, comes with a price tag of Rs 27,999. Notably, the Nothing Phone (2a) will be available for as low as Rs 19,999 (inclusive of offers) on March 12th for one day only.

Nothing Phone (2a) Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, offering a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera with OIS + EIS for stabilized shots, complemented by a 32MP front camera for capturing stunning selfies and video chats. (Also Read: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Date, Expected Specs)

The smartphone comes with an IP54 rating, ensuring water and dust resistance to endure various environmental conditions.