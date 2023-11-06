Air pollution is at dangerous levels in the Delhi-NCR region which includes cities such as Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. In such conditions, it’s important to keep track of the pollution levels and prepare accordingly, especially if you are stepping out. You can use the SAMEER app which is a pollution information app launched by the Central Government that will provide information to people about pollution from more than 100 cities across India.



What Is SAMEER App For Pollution Tracking?

The Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app allows you to track real-time statistics from over 100 Indian cities for the air quality index. The app is easy to use and features a clear user interface. Both Android and iOS users can download the app for free. To get detailed information about the polluted locations, download the SAMEER app from the Google Play Store.



How To Track Air Pollution With SAMEER App?

The SAMEER app is an effective online application that allows you to track real-time air quality data if you wish to monitor air quality in multiple Indian cities. It updates the National Air Quality Index (AQI) every hour. The AQI is a daily reporting tool for air quality that focuses on potential health consequences that inhaling polluted air may cause within hours or days. The SAMEER app reduces complex data on the quality of the air caused by different pollutants to a single number, name, and colour.

Along with providing you with information on the potential health effects of the AQI, the SAMEER app also displays a table listing the amounts of major pollutants found in the area, and the AQI level on a green-to-red scale. The app indicates areas with high pollution levels with red markings. The "city list" format and "map view" on the app are used to display the AQI level. Another component of the app is the AQI Bulletin, which provides an average of the AQI readings over the previous 24 hours in all the listed cities.

One of the standout features of the SAMEER app is the ability for users to report incidents of pollution—such as open burning of trash, construction and demolition sites, vehicle emissions, industrial emissions, etc—by uploading images.