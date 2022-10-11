How to use Airtel 5G on Android? Which Indian cities have Airtel 5G? All your queries answered

Airtel 5G or 5G Plus services are now live in eight cities. The Airtel customers in these cities would get the service in a phased manner as the telecom firm is still working to complete the roll-out. "Customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi will start enjoying the cutting edge Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout," Airtel had said.

According to Airtel, its 5G Plus service runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world and the company promised to deliver a speed 20 to 30 times higher than 4G. It said that Airtel users will get the best voice experience and super-fast call connection.

Customers can enjoy 5G services on their existing data plans until roll-out is complete and no SIM change is needed, said Airtel, adding that the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Now, if you have a 5G smartphone and are not able to use Airtel 5G services despite living in one of these eight cities, then there could be probably two key reasons behind it: either the Airtel is yet to complete the rollout in your area or your smartphone setting needs to be changed. To change your Android smartphone settings, follow these steps:

> Go to your smartphone's Settings page and tap on the 'Wi-Fi and Network' or 'Mobile Network' option.

> Open SIM and network page and tap on the SIM 1 or SIM 2 option which has the Airtel sim.

> Go to 'Preferred network type', and you will see options like - 5G/4G/3G/2G (Auto) or 4G/3G/2G (Auto) or 3G/2G (Auto) or

2G Only. Click on 5G/4G/3G/2G (Auto) option. This will set 5G as your preferred network type.

You can wait for some time or simply restart your device and can start browsing the internet at 5G speed. If the 5G option is not visible, then the Airtel 5G is yet to reach your area. Airtel is offering 5G data at the rates of 4G tariff as of now. The telco is yet to reveal its 5G data plan tariff.