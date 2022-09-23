How to make WhatsApp audio, video calls on laptop, desktop, WhatsApp web

WhatsApp, being one of the fastest messaging platforms, has not only emerged as our personal chatting app but also as a professional medium of communication. Even if you are in a low network area but have wifi access, then you can connect with the concerned person through WhatsApp. Be it an official audio call or personal video call, WhatsApp is a go-to platform for over two billion active users across the globe.

For people who extensively use WhatsApp on their laptops, desktops, Windows, or iMac for their day-to-day purpose, one major concern has been making audio and video calls using the platform. A user should be mindful that WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp App for desktop/laptop are two different things. To make WhatsApp audio/video calls using your desktop or laptop, WhatsApp should be installed on both- your smartphone and your laptop/desktop. To make an audio/video call, you should have the following things in place:

* An audio output device and microphone for voice and video calls.

* A camera for video calls.

* Permission to WhatsApp to access your computer’s microphone and camera.

* WhatsApp needs access to your computer's microphone for calls and camera for video calls.

Also Read: WhatsApp working on feature to add captions while sharing documents

You should also check whether your Windows/macOS version is compatible with WhatsApp's app. WhatsApp desktop calling is supported on Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and newer as well as macOS 10.13 and newer.

Here, we are going to tell you a step-by-step guide to making WhatsApp calls on a laptop or desktop:

* Download the WhatsApp app for desktop/laptop/Windows/macOS from whatsapp.com/download

* Install the WhatsApp app, on opening, you will see a QR code

* Make sure your smartphone and desktop are both connected to the internet

* Go to 'Linked Devices' and click on 'Link a Device', it will open the QR code scanner

* Scan the QR code visible on your laptop/desktop WhatsApp app

* Now to make an audio call, click on or search the concerned person's name in your WhatsApp laptop app

* On the top right of the chat box, tap/click on the 'voice call' button to make an audio call

* On the top right of the chat box, tap/click on the 'video call' button to make a video call

However, WhatsApp currently doesn't support group calls on WhatsApp Desktop.

Also Read: WhatsApp KBC Fraud: Don't fall prey to lottery offer promising Rs 25 lakhs; this is what police says

How to make WhatsApp audio/video calls using WhatsApp web?

If you are using WhatsApp Web instead of the WhatsApp Desktop app, then you can't make either audio or video calls as the feature is only supported while using the app.