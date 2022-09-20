WhatsApp working on feature to add captions while sharing documents

WhatsApp users may soon get a feature that will allow them to add a caption to any document they share using the messaging platform. WhatsApp is reportedly working to add a caption feature to the document sharing option as well.

According to the wabetainfo website that tracks WhatsApp's developing and upcoming features, the future updated version of WhatsApp will soon have a feature for sharing documents with a caption.

While WhatsApp allows sharing a document at present, it doesn't provide an option to write a caption to the document. However, a user can share videos, photos and GIFs with captions. Adding the caption feature to document sharing will help users find a document easily. According to the website, the WhatsApp team is now working on the feature for a future version of the Android beta app as of now. Once the feature is ready, it will be rolled out for Android and iOS users.

This feature will help WhatsApp users find sent or received documents quickly with the help of the caption. However, the release date for the feature is not final yet.

It may be recalled that WhatsApp is also working on other features like creating polls, allowing users to manage who can see when they are online, a countdown option to prevent accidental calls, undo the 'delete for me' feature and editing sent messages.

WhatsApp is one of the largest messaging platforms across the globe and has approximately two billion monthly active users.