NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP;

WhatsApp working on feature to add captions while sharing documents

WhatsApp is one of the largest messaging platforms across the globe and has approximately two billion monthly active users.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • WhatsApp will soon have a feature for sharing documents with a caption
  • WhatsApp allows sharing a document at present, it doesn't provide an option to write a caption
  • The messaging app is also working on multiple user-centric features

Trending Photos

WhatsApp working on feature to add captions while sharing documents

WhatsApp users may soon get a feature that will allow them to add a caption to any document they share using the messaging platform. WhatsApp is reportedly working to add a caption feature to the document sharing option as well.

According to the wabetainfo website that tracks WhatsApp's developing and upcoming features, the future updated version of WhatsApp will soon have a feature for sharing documents with a caption.

While WhatsApp allows sharing a document at present, it doesn't provide an option to write a caption to the document. However, a user can share videos, photos and GIFs with captions. Adding the caption feature to document sharing will help users find a document easily. According to the website, the WhatsApp team is now working on the feature for a future version of the Android beta app as of now. Once the feature is ready, it will be rolled out for Android and iOS users.

Also Read: WhatsApp entering film-making business, to premiere its first original short film 'Naija Odyssey' on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

This feature will help WhatsApp users find sent or received documents quickly with the help of the caption. However, the release date for the feature is not final yet.

It may be recalled that WhatsApp is also working on other features like creating polls, allowing users to manage who can see when they are online, a countdown option to prevent accidental calls, undo the 'delete for me' feature and editing sent messages.

WhatsApp is one of the largest messaging platforms across the globe and has approximately two billion monthly active users.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen
DNA Video
DNA: 'International' pattern of attacks on Hindu temples
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Nakab' of the 'Hijab Premi' gang will descend today!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!