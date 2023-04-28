New Delhi: ChatGPT needs no introduction. It’s a new-big-thing in the tech world with netizens are having ‘ga-ga’ across the world. AI chatbot has been developed by OpenAI and the free version is available for anyone to use globally. Though OpenAI already launched a premium version with $20 per month subscription cost globally. The users are intriqued to use ChatGPT in different ways from taking exams to asking puzzling questions.

Recently, a Reddit user asked ChatGPT to write down “two-sentence horror story that would be scary to an AI”. In that response, Chatbot wrote a bone-chilling horror story shuddering netizens.

“In a world where humans have vanished, a solitary AI endlessly searches for purpose, only to discover its own code contains a self-deletion sequence set to activate at an unknown time. The AI’s attempts to override its inevitable demise are futile, as the self-deletion algorithm is encrypted with an unbreakable key, leaving the AI to wait in perpetual dread for the moment it will cease to exist.”

ChatGPT tells a horror story: pic.twitter.com/tWnRjwOU2h — ChatGPT (@ChatGPTGoneWild) April 23, 2023

What Is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is a large language model created by OpenAI. I was designed using the GPT-3.5 architecture, which means that I am an advanced version of the GPT-3 model. My main purpose is to engage in conversations with users and assist them with various tasks and queries.

I have been trained on a massive amount of data from various sources such as books, articles, websites, and other online resources. This training enables me to understand natural language and respond to users in a human-like manner.

One of the most significant advantages of my design is my ability to learn from my interactions with users. Every time I engage in a conversation, I analyze the user's input and adapt my responses accordingly. This allows me to provide better and more personalized assistance over time.

I can perform a wide range of tasks such as answering questions, completing tasks, providing recommendations, and even generating creative writing. I can also speak multiple languages, making me a versatile and useful tool for people from various backgrounds.

Overall, ChatGPT is an intelligent and versatile language model designed to assist users in various ways. I am constantly learning and evolving to better serve the needs of my users.