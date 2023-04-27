Meta Achieved This New Milestone, Partners With PUMA To Bring New Outfits For Avatars
Meta also announced to partner with sports brand PUMA to bring seven outfits to the Meta Avatars Store, a one-stop-shop for for customizing your avatar across Facebook, Instagram, more.
- 1 bln avatars being created across Meta apps.
- Meta partners with PUMA to bring seven new outfits.
- Meta announces new updates in avatars from body shapes, eyes, and more.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Meta announced that over 1 billion avatars have been created across the organisation’s apps inlcuding WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. “That’s a billion times people have reimagined how they show up online — like showing up to meetings in a suit and tie while wearing pajamas in real life,” Meta said in the blog.
ALSO READ | WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Lock Chat' Feature To Some Select Users; What Is It?
Meta Announces New Updates In Avatars
Meta announced that it is adding a handful of new avatar body shapes to help users better express themselves – especially expressing themeselves means dancing.
It also announced to partner with PUMA to bring seven outfits to the Meta Avatars Store.
“And we’re continuing to make your avatar look better in smaller and subtler ways as well, because those details help your personality shine through. Literally shine, as we’re adding a bit more sparkle to your eyes, brushing some volume into your hair and making clothes look more realistic and textured. You’ll see these changes when you use your avatar outside of virtual reality (VR),” Meta added in the blog.
ALSO READ | Watch: AI-Generated Video Of Girl Ageing From 5 Years To 95 Years Goes Viral
Introducing New Body Shapes
Meta is adding more options for body shapes after getting enough feedback from users since the launch of avatar feature back then in 2021. The user will be able to choose from a wider range of body options, including two curvier body shapes.
“Everybody’s different, and every body’s different. Until now, though, the body shape options available when creating your avatar were all pretty similar. Maybe a little rectangular,” Meta added in the blog.
New PUMA Looks
Meta has partnered with PUMA to offer seven of its lifestyle looks starting May 1. They all will be available in the Avatars Store, a one-stop shop for customizing your avatar across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and in VR.
Hair and Clothing Textures
It is overhauling by providing more options in hair, style, clothing and eyes appear in stickers, profile pictures, cover photos and more.
“Sparing you the nitty-gritty technical breakdown, we’ve added additional detail and realism to both hair and clothing — meaning whether you’re rocking a clean fade and suit or bedhead and sweats, your avatar should pop a little better than before,” Meta blog added.
Live Tv