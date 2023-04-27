Meta Achieved This New Milestone, Partners With PUMA To Bring New Outfits For Avatars

New Delhi: Meta announced that over 1 billion avatars have been created across the organisation’s apps inlcuding WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. “That’s a billion times people have reimagined how they show up online — like showing up to meetings in a suit and tie while wearing pajamas in real life,” Meta said in the blog.

Meta Announces New Updates In Avatars

Meta announced that it is adding a handful of new avatar body shapes to help users better express themselves – especially expressing themeselves means dancing.

It also announced to partner with PUMA to bring seven outfits to the Meta Avatars Store.

“And we’re continuing to make your avatar look better in smaller and subtler ways as well, because those details help your personality shine through. Literally shine, as we’re adding a bit more sparkle to your eyes, brushing some volume into your hair and making clothes look more realistic and textured. You’ll see these changes when you use your avatar outside of virtual reality (VR),” Meta added in the blog.

Introducing New Body Shapes

Meta is adding more options for body shapes after getting enough feedback from users since the launch of avatar feature back then in 2021. The user will be able to choose from a wider range of body options, including two curvier body shapes.

“Everybody’s different, and every body’s different. Until now, though, the body shape options available when creating your avatar were all pretty similar. Maybe a little rectangular,” Meta added in the blog.

New PUMA Looks

Meta has partnered with PUMA to offer seven of its lifestyle looks starting May 1. They all will be available in the Avatars Store, a one-stop shop for customizing your avatar across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and in VR.

Hair and Clothing Textures

It is overhauling by providing more options in hair, style, clothing and eyes appear in stickers, profile pictures, cover photos and more.

“Sparing you the nitty-gritty technical breakdown, we’ve added additional detail and realism to both hair and clothing — meaning whether you’re rocking a clean fade and suit or bedhead and sweats, your avatar should pop a little better than before,” Meta blog added.