Indian-Origin Karthik Subramaniam Wins National Geographic's 'Pictures of the Year' Contest, See Other Top Entries

New Delhi: Indian-Origin Engineer cum hobbyist Photographer Karthik Subramaniam‘s beautiful photo has topped National Geographic’s ‘Photo of the Year’ Contest 2023, beating over 5000 entries. His photo titled “Dance of the Eagles”, which was captured at the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve in Alaska, won the grand prize in the contest. “Every year in November, hundreds of bald eagles gather at Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve near Haines, Alaska, to feast on salmon. I visited there last two Novembers to photograph them,” Subramaniam said after winning the contest.

The award-winning picture captured a bald eagle was trying to steal a perch on a tree log from another bald eagle that offered a vantage view of the shoreline at the Chilkat Bald Eagle. The title of the picture is being inspired by R.R.R Martin’s popular novel ‘A Dance with Dragons’.

"Hours of observing their patterns and behavior helped me capture moments like these," added photographer Karthik Subramaniam, a software engineer with a passion for wildlife photography.

California-based software engineer, Karthika started capturing wild images as a passion in 2020. His Instagram profile is full of stunning wildlife pictures. His ‘Dance of the Eagles’ will be the cover-page of National Geographic’s May edition.

Other Pictures that honoured by Magazine are:

Nomadic Kazakh eagle hunter by Eric Esterle

Penguins crowd by Rhez Solano

The Austrian Alps by Alex Berger

Mount Rainier National Park, Washington by W. Kent Williamson

‘Legends of the Fog’ by Tihomir Trichkov

Arizona’s small desert owls by Bruce Taubert

Maras in Peru by An Li

