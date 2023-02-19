Indian-Origin Karthik Subramaniam Wins National Geographic's 'Pictures of the Year' Contest, See Other Top Entries
- Indian-origin wins Nat Geo's 'Photo of the year' contest.
- His 'Dance of the eagles' tops the list.
- The picture will be featured on the cover page of magazine's May edition.
New Delhi: Indian-Origin Engineer cum hobbyist Photographer Karthik Subramaniam‘s beautiful photo has topped National Geographic’s ‘Photo of the Year’ Contest 2023, beating over 5000 entries. His photo titled “Dance of the Eagles”, which was captured at the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve in Alaska, won the grand prize in the contest. “Every year in November, hundreds of bald eagles gather at Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve near Haines, Alaska, to feast on salmon. I visited there last two Novembers to photograph them,” Subramaniam said after winning the contest.
The award-winning picture captured a bald eagle was trying to steal a perch on a tree log from another bald eagle that offered a vantage view of the shoreline at the Chilkat Bald Eagle. The title of the picture is being inspired by R.R.R Martin’s popular novel ‘A Dance with Dragons’.
This striking image won our ‘Pictures of the Year’ photo contest - National Geographic https://t.co/pm6OosViNN pic.twitter.com/gyHcYphcS4 —Evan Kirstel #B2B #TechFluencer (@EvanKirstel) February 18, 2023
California-based software engineer, Karthika started capturing wild images as a passion in 2020. His Instagram profile is full of stunning wildlife pictures. His ‘Dance of the Eagles’ will be the cover-page of National Geographic’s May edition.
Check the Official website to get more information - natgeo.com/PhotoContestWinner
Other Pictures that honoured by Magazine are:
Nomadic Kazakh eagle hunter by Eric Esterle
Penguins crowd by Rhez Solano
The Austrian Alps by Alex Berger
Mount Rainier National Park, Washington by W. Kent Williamson
‘Legends of the Fog’ by Tihomir Trichkov
Arizona’s small desert owls by Bruce Taubert
Maras in Peru by An Li
These are the pictures.
