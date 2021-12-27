India's Artificial Intelligence driven School Testing Platform to provide 100% scholarship to 500 wards of Delhi Police

MK Yadav, CMD, AI Testified, India's First Artificial Intelligence driven School Testing Platform, was honoured by the Delhi Police for establishing a Child Friendly Room at Begampur Police Station in Rohini and providing free mentorship to 50 deserving Delhi Police wards preparing for the IAS/IPS exam.

Yadav, an ex-IB and vigilance officer, used the occasion to award 500 meritorious wards of Delhi Police men studying in classes IX to XII full scholarships to help them prepare for their Term examinations.

MK Yadav has been praised by the Hon'ble Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Shri Rakesh Asthana, IPS, for his outstanding contribution to the education sector by incorporating Artificial Intelligence into the school education system and UPSC exam preparation. Shri Pranav Tayal, IPS, DCP, Rohini, AI Testified team, and My Stem Lab Team were among the other notable attendees.

Yadav explained that AI Testified is a firm based out of IIT Kanpur that is implementing an AI-based solution in ten Delhi Government schools (as part of a CSR project) to close the learning gap for government school students through artificial intelligence-driven objective assessments. According to him, this has taken on greater significance since the CBSE has announced the implementation of a term-based examination policy (MCQs driven) in accordance with the New Education Policy 2020.

“AI Testified is a unique test platform which uses Artificial Intelligence to identify the conceptual strength and weakness of each student. The tests are customised according to improvement areas of each student. Video lectures are also provided to fill in the knowledge gap. Also, students are given choice to use elimination and 50-50 technique to choose the most suitable option. This helps the students to know the accuracy of their concepts and develop their critical thinking ability” added Yadav.

