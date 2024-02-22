Indus Appstore A Historic Moment For India In Global Digital Economy: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: The launch of the indigenously-developed Indus Appstore is a historic moment for India, which will help the country leapfrog in the global digital economy," Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stressed.

PhonePe, setting a new global benchmark, has launched the Indus Appstore, which aims to offer a diverse range of apps tailored to the needs and preferences of the Indian user, facilitating access to personalized, localized, and contextual digital solutions.

"We live in a country that's massive. A population that's rich with language and linguistic diversity, so we decided to build a truly localised Appstore."- @_sameernigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe at #IndusAppstore launch.#IndiaKaAppstore pic.twitter.com/0U7n8BL5HB — Indus Appstore (@IndusAppstore) February 21, 2024

Speaking at a fireside chat during the event, Vaishnaw highlighted the importance of this initiative. “It marks a remarkable day as we unveil the Indus Appstore, a platform that is not only made in India but also developed with the vision of empowering Indians,” the minister said. (Also Read: iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launched In India With 6.78-inch AMOLED Display; Check Specs)

“I am honored to be part of this historic moment, which represents a significant leap towards establishing India's presence as a key player in the global digital economy,” he added. The minister reflected on India's digital evolution, emphasizing the country's progress in creating a robust digital infrastructure.

“It’s a big step towards contributing to India’s digital economy, a very thriving developer ecosystem.”- @PulkitTrivedi, Managing director, India, @Snap



Head over to https://t.co/1qVTPAv4NQ to witness a new way to discover apps in 12 regional languages! #IndusAppstore… pic.twitter.com/yZpFWI3Iok — Indus Appstore (@IndusAppstore) February 22, 2024

"India has seen unprecedented growth in digital adoption, making substantial advancements in connectivity and digital services. Indus Appstore is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and supporting our developers and creators,” the minister noted.

Indus Appstore represents a key step towards enhancing India's digital ecosystem, providing a platform for local developers to showcase their talents and contribute to the nation's digital empowerment.

Indus Appstore is available in English and 12 Indian languages, allowing users to explore the app store in their preferred language. For developers, Indus Appstore provides a fair and level playing field to list, distribute, and promote their products in the Indian app ecosystem. (Also Read: Realme 12+ 5G Launch Officially Confirmed In India; Check Date And Time)

It provides a self-publishing platform, localization services, multiple tools to monitor and grow their apps, along with dedicated 24×7 customer support. The event also saw the presence of several leading startup founders and CXOs from across the country, who have built path-breaking companies celebrating the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship."