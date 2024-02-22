Realme 12+ 5G Launch Officially Confirmed In India; Check Date And Time
The Realme 12+ 5G will be the first smartphone in its price segment in India to feature a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) at the back, as per the company.
New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme will launch its new Realme 12+ 5G smartphone in India at 12 PM IST on March 6. The smartphone will retain the Realme 12 Pro-like design that it created in collaboration with Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda.
Realme has also revealed that the Realme 12+ 5G will be the first smartphone in its price segment in India to feature a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) at the back. It will come in Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige colour options.
Cherish every moment and capture clearer with the portrait master. #realme12Plus5G
Launching on 6th March, 12 Noon
Know more: https://t.co/hFfmMpxKdJ#realmePortraitMaster #OneMorePlus pic.twitter.com/gosEV9qMcK — realme (@realmeIndia) February 21, 2024
As per the Realme 12+ 5G landing page available on the company’s official website, the upcoming smartphone will feature a circular camera module similar to other Realme 12 series smartphones.
The company also confirmed some key hardware details. The key details revealed that the upcoming Realme 12+ 5G will feature a 50MP primary camera, resulting in an impressive 18 per cent enhancement in colour reproduction compared to previous generations. (Also Read: ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Launch Date Confirmed; Check Launch Event Time)
It also packs a 2X In-sensor Zoom which ensures the primary camera delivers clearer images without compromising quality. The company has also confirmed that the Realme 12+ 5G will come with a premium leather back panel.
A clear attention to detail and the mastery of premium touch!
The #realme12Plus5G is coming your way with 12 upgrades, and 6 best-in-class features.
Launching soon!
Know more: https://t.co/hFfmMpxKdJ#realmePortraitMaster pic.twitter.com/23HoNcyiZa — realme (@realmeIndia) February 21, 2024
The handset will come with an IP54 rating which will make the smartphone resistant to dust and water. Notably, Realme launched Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 12 Pro 5G in India on January 29.
Let's unwrap the expected specifications of the Realme 12+ 5G that surfaced online
The upcoming smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It could be MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor. The smartphone may be loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. (Also Read: Noise Buds N1 True Wireless Earbuds Launched In India at Rs 899; Check Features)
Moreover, the unreleased smartphone is expected to debut with the Android 14 operating system pre-installed.
