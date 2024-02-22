Realme 12+ 5G Launch Officially Confirmed In India; Check Date And Time

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme will launch its new Realme 12+ 5G smartphone in India at 12 PM IST on March 6. The smartphone will retain the Realme 12 Pro-like design that it created in collaboration with Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda.

Realme has also revealed that the Realme 12+ 5G will be the first smartphone in its price segment in India to feature a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) at the back. It will come in Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige colour options.

As per the Realme 12+ 5G landing page available on the company’s official website, the upcoming smartphone will feature a circular camera module similar to other Realme 12 series smartphones.

The company also confirmed some key hardware details. The key details revealed that the upcoming Realme 12+ 5G will feature a 50MP primary camera, resulting in an impressive 18 per cent enhancement in colour reproduction compared to previous generations. (Also Read: ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Launch Date Confirmed; Check Launch Event Time)

It also packs a 2X In-sensor Zoom which ensures the primary camera delivers clearer images without compromising quality. The company has also confirmed that the Realme 12+ 5G will come with a premium leather back panel.

The handset will come with an IP54 rating which will make the smartphone resistant to dust and water. Notably, Realme launched Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 12 Pro 5G in India on January 29.

Let's unwrap the expected specifications of the Realme 12+ 5G that surfaced online

The upcoming smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It could be MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor. The smartphone may be loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. (Also Read: Noise Buds N1 True Wireless Earbuds Launched In India at Rs 899; Check Features)

Moreover, the unreleased smartphone is expected to debut with the Android 14 operating system pre-installed.