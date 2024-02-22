iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launched In India With 6.78-inch AMOLED Display; Check Specs

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQOO has launched the iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone in India. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be available in two colour options: Fiery Red and Conqueror Black.

The new launch comes with a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display, offering a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate and an impressive 3000 nits of brightness, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth transitions. Users will receive three years of Android updates and four years of security updates with Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

The moment you've been waiting for is here, sale is live (for pre-book customers) #iQOONeo9Pro is now available for just Rs. 34,999*! Get your hands on the Dual Chip Powerhouse @amazonIN and https://t.co/7tsZtgDjuv #iQOO #PowerToWin #iQOONeo9Pro pic.twitter.com/N4xOe1mQ6e February 22, 2024

Running on the latest Android 14 operating system, users can expect a seamless and intuitive experience. On the rear, it features a powerful 50MP main camera coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, promising exceptional photography capabilities. (Also Read: Realme 12+ 5G Launch Officially Confirmed In India; Check Date And Time)

Powering this device is a robust 5160mAh battery, supplemented by rapid 120W FlashCharge+ technology, ensuring prolonged usage without compromising on speed.

Under the hood, it's driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, delivering unmatched performance and efficiency. Moreover, the newly-launched smartphone packs a Supercomputing Chip Q1 for enhancing the gaming experience.

To keep temperatures in check during intense gaming sessions, it incorporates a sophisticated 6k VC cooling system, ensuring optimal performance even under demanding conditions. (Also Read: ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Launch Date Confirmed; Check Launch Event Time)