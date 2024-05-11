Infinix GT 20 Pro Gaming Smartphone, GTBook Laptop Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Specs

New Delhi: Chinese electronic brand Infinix has officially confirmed the launch date of the gaming-focused GT 20 Pro smartphone and the first-ever gaming laptop GTBook in the Indian market. Both the GT line-ups are designed for gaming and come with distinct cyber mecha design elements to reflect the same.

Both devices are set to make their debut on May 21. Notably, these products will be a part of the GT Verse gaming ecosystem and sold through the e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Apart from these devices, there are also gaming accessories launching on the same day, including a MagCase, Finger Sleeves, a cooling fan, an RGB mat, RGB headphones, and an RGB mouse in the GT Verse ecosystem.. (Also Read: Realme GT Neo 6 Smartphone With Android 14 And Dual Microphones Launched; Check Price, Specs)

Infinix GT 20 Pro Expected Specifications:

The phone could feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It might be packed with a Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming display chipset. The handset is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate processor paired with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU.

The handset could sport a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging technology. It can run on Android 14-based HiOS 14 custom skin out of the box.

In the camera department, the smartphone is rumoured to house a 108MP OIS-enabled Samsung HM6 sensor, 2MP depth, as well as, a 2MP macro sensor with mini LED. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 32MP sensor on the front. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Smartphone Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Specs)

Infinix GT Book Expected Specifications:

The Infinix GT Book is expected to feature a 16-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop could be powered by upto 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The device is expected to comes with a 70 Wh battery with support for a 190 W power adapter.

The laptop is rumoured to house a ICE Storm 3.0 dual-fan cooling system. The laptop is said to weigh 1.99 kilograms.