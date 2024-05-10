Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Smartphone Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Specs

New Delhi: South Korean giant Samsung has announced the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G smartphone in India. The company made the announcement shortly after Samsung started teasing the Galaxy F55 in India.

The announcement comes shortly after Samsung started teasing the Galaxy F55 in the Indian market. The launch date of the forthcoming smartphone has been set for May 17. The launch event is slated to begin at 12 pm. It comes with Apricot Crush and Raisin Black colour options.

Notably, consumers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. Meanwhile, Samsung has made the microsite live on its official website in India. Adding further, the company is also claiming that the Galaxy F55 is the slimmest vegan leather smartphone in its segment. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: iPad Air 6th Gen (2024) vs iPad Air 5th Gen (2022); Is the Rs 5,000 Increment Worth It?)

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Expected Specifications:

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

In the camera department, the handset might come with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 50MP shooter on the front. (Also Read: Realme GT Neo 6 Smartphone With Android 14 And Dual Microphones Launched; Check Price, Specs)

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The smartphone is to run Android 14-based One UI 6.0.