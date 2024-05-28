Advertisement
INFINIX

Infinix GT 20 Pro Smartphone Goes On Sale In India With Free Gaming Kit; Check Specs, Price And Discount Offers

The Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone is available in three colour options: Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 28, 2024, 04:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Infinix GT 20 Pro Smartphone Goes On Sale In India With Free Gaming Kit; Check Specs, Price And Discount Offers Image Credit: Infinix (Official Website)

New Delhi: The Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone was launched as a new gaming offering in India last week. The newly launched smartphone goes on sale In India for the first time. The company is also offering a gaming kit for free for a limited time. Notably, the Infinix GT 20 Pro was also launched in Saudi Arabia in April this year. 

Infinix GT 20 Pro Price And Colour Options: 

The Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone is available in three colour options: Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver and comes in 8GB+256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants. For the 8GB+256GB base model, the smartphone is priced at Rs 24,999. The 12GB + 256GB carries a price tag of Rs 26,999. 

Infinix GT 20 Pro Discount Offers:

Consumers can also grab a discount offer of Rs 2,000 if the transaction is made via SBI, ICICI, and HDFC bank cards or a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus. The company is also offering a free Gaming Kit. This gaming kit includes a GT Mecha Case, GT Cooling Fan, and GT Finger Sleeves. (Also Read: Realme Narzo 70x 5G Smartphone Receives Price Cut On Flipkart; Check Specs And Price) 

Infinix GT 20 Pro Specifications:

It is the first smartphone in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC. The handset features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone also offers a 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness.  

The latest smartphone also comes with a gaming display chip Pixel Works X5 Turbo. It runs Android 14-based XOS 14 and is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

In the camera department, the smartphone packs a triple camera setup with the Infinix GT 20 Pro. It includes a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP shooter on the front. (Also Read: Lava Yuva 5G Launch Date Confirmed In India, Teased To Get AI-Backed Dual Camera Setup; Check Expected Specs And Price)

On the design front, the Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone houses a cool Cyber Mecha design. It also offers an LED interface with 8 colour combinations and different lighting effects that can be customised. The company claims that it will offer three years of security patch updates and two Android OS upgrades.  

