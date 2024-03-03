trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726947
NewsTechnology
INFINIX

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Launched With AI Camera Setup In India; Check Price, Specs And Colour Options

The newly launched Infinix Smart 8 Plus smartphone has three colour options: Timber Black, Shiny Gold, and Galaxy White in India.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 10:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Launched With AI Camera Setup In India; Check Price, Specs And Colour Options Image Credit: Infinix (Official Website)

New Delhi: Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 8 Plus smartphone with AI camera setup in India. The Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer has launched this smartphone after unveiling the Infinix Hot 40i. The company joins the other Infinix Smart 8 series models that were introduced in the country previously, namely the Infinix Smart 8 and Infinix Smart 8 HD.

The newly launched smartphone comes with three colour options: Timber Black, Shiny Gold, and Galaxy White in India. The Infinix Smart 8 Plus smartphone is listed at Rs 7,799 on Flipkart for the sole 4GB + 128GB option.

It will be available for purchase starting March 9 at 12 noon. Notably, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus will be sold at a special launch price of Rs 6,999, including bank offers. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A15 5G With New Storage Variant Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And More)

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Smartphone Specifications:

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Display:

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch LCD display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a remarkable peak brightness of 500 nits, ensuring vivid and immersive visuals.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Battery:

The phone is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery complemented by 18W fast charging technology.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Processor:

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor, delivering seamless performance.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Camera:

The smartphone is equipped with an advanced camera setup, highlighted by a 50MP lens paired with AI capabilities and Quad-LED Ring flash, while the 8MP front camera with LED flash ensures stunning selfies and video calls. It also packs a Magic Ring feature by Infinix.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus OS:

It runs on the intuitive Android 13 Go Edition with XOS 13, offering optimized performance and user-friendly navigation. (Also Read: OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition With Custom Gift Box Launched In India; Check Specs, Price And More)

Infinix Smart 8 Connectivity:

The smartphone comes with support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C, ensuring seamless connectivity on the go.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?