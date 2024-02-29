Samsung Galaxy A15 5G With New Storage Variant Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And More

New Delhi: South Korean giant Samsung has rolled out its new storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G in India. Now, the new variant of the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. To recall, the company has already offered the 8 GB RAM and 256GB storage, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage variants.

For the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant, the smartphone is priced at Rs 17,999. The smartphone comes in two more configurations: an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model and an 8GB RAM 256GB storage model. Both variants are priced at Rs 19,499 and Rs 22,499, respectively.

It is available in Blue Black, Blue, and Light Blue colour variants. Notably, the Galaxy A15 5G will now be available in India in all three configurations and is currently up for purchase via retail stores, Samsung.com, and other online websites. (Also Read: OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition With Custom Gift Box Launched In India; Check Specs, Price And More)

The company also confirmed that the device offers up to five years of security updates and four years of OS upgrades.

Let's unwrap the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Display:

The smartphone houses a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an Infinity U design, providing a smooth visual experience with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G OS:

The device runs on the Samsung One UI 5, based on Android 13, ensuring a seamless and feature-rich user interface.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Battery:

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Chipset:

The smartphone features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, delivering efficient performance.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Camera:

It packs a 50-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video calls, a 13-megapixel front camera is available.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Connectivity:

The device features 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. (Also Read: Tecno Spark 20C With Stereo Dual Speaker Launched In India At Rs 8,999; Check Specs And Launch Discount)

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Sensors:

The phone is equipped with various sensors, including accelerometers, a gyro sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, a light sensor, and a virtual proximity sensor, along with a fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.