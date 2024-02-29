OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition With Custom Gift Box Launched In India; Check Specs, Price And More

New Delhi: OnePlus has launched the Genshin Impact Edition of the OnePlus 12R smartphone in India. The newly-launched smartphone was unveiled globally at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona. The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition brings a host of design and UI changes to the smartphone based on the popular mobile game from miHoYo.

For the sole 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, the smartphone is priced at Rs 49,999. The smartphone comes in an Electro Violet colour option. Notably, the smartphone will go on sale on March 19th via OnePlus India, Amazon India, and select OnePlus Experience Stores.

Dive into #Keqing's universe with deep customization for the ultimate gaming experience#OnePlus12R @GenshinImpact Edition — OnePlus (@oneplus) February 28, 2024

Adding further, OnePlus is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 with OneCard and an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on the Genshin Impact Edition. (Also Read: Xiaomi HyperOS Interface Launch Date Officially Confirmed In India; Check Features)

Let's unwrap the specifications of the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Display:

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 panel AMOLED 120Hz display, offering vivid visuals with up to 4500 nits peak brightness for an immersive viewing experience.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Battery:

It features a robust 5,500mAh battery, supported by 100W SUPERVOOC charging technology, ensuring you stay connected and powered up throughout the day without interruption.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition OS:

It runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. The handset incorporates design elements inspired by the popular Genshin Impact game, adding a unique and visually appealing touch to its interface.

We're on air! Watch the #OnePlus12R @GenshinImpact Edition Launch Event here — OnePlus (@oneplus) February 28, 2024

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Processor:

The smartphone is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring smooth performance and seamless multitasking capabilities.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Camera:

The newly launched smartphone features a 50MP primary sensor, while the 16MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video chats.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Storage:

It packs 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. (Also Read: Tecno Spark 20C With Stereo Dual Speaker Launched In India At Rs 8,999; Check Specs And Launch Discount)

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Custom Gift Box:

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition comes bundled with an exclusive Custom box filled with merchandise and accessories. Included in the package are a SIM tray ejector shaped like a Lightning Stiletto, a charging adapter in violet adorned with Electro Element and Lightning Stiletto logos, and a USB Type-C charging cable in violet, featuring an embedded LED light.