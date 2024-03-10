Infinix Smart 8 Plus Sales Goes On Live; Check Price, Camera, Display And Specs

New Delhi: Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 8 Plus smartphone with an AI camera setup in India. The newly launched smartphone goes on sale exclusively via Flipkart for just Rs 6,999, including bank offers. The company has launched Infinix Smart 8 Plus after unveiling the Infinix Hot 40i. Notably, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus smartphone is listed at Rs 7,799 on Flipkart for the sole 4GB + 128GB option.

If you are a debit or credit card from SBI, ICICI, or HDFC bank holder, then you are eligible for a Rs 800 discount on your smartphone purchase. Flipkart Axis Bank cardholders are eligible for over 5 per cent cashback. Moreover, there's an extra Rs 1,000 discount available for those replacing their old smartphones.

After launching this smartphone, the company joins the other Infinix Smart 8 series models that were introduced in the country previously, namely the Infinix Smart 8 and Infinix Smart 8 HD. It comes with three colour options: Timber Black, Shiny Gold, and Galaxy White in India. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Gets Massive Price Cut On Flipkart; Now Available At 47% Discount)

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Smartphone Specifications:

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Display:

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch LCD display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a remarkable peak brightness of 500 nits, ensuring vivid and immersive visuals.

Infinix Smart 8 Connectivity:

The smartphone comes with support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C, ensuring seamless connectivity on the go.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Battery:

The phone is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery complemented by 18W fast charging technology and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Camera:

The smartphone is equipped with an advanced camera setup, highlighted by a 50MP lens paired with AI capabilities and Quad-LED Ring flash, while the 8MP front camera with LED flash ensures stunning selfies and video calls. It also packs a Magic Ring feature by Infinix. (Also Read: Poco X6 Neo Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Availability, Expected Specs)

Infinix Smart 8 Plus OS:

It runs on the intuitive Android 13 Go Edition with XOS 13, offering optimized performance and user-friendly navigation.