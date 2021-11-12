Instagram creators, Alert! App is paying Rs 7.4 lakh bonus for posting Reels, check details

New Delhi: Instagram is reportedly paying bonuses worth up to $10,000 (approximately Rs 7.4 lakh) to content creators for posting Reels on the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform. The bonus is expected to help Instagram bring more creators who can post videos on Reels to the app.

Creators on the social media platform will now stand a chance to earn up to $10,000 for posting short videos called "Reels" as part of the Reels Play bonus programme, according to a report by 9To5Mac.

However, Instagram hasn’t made it clear how creators can earn the bonus money by creating reels as part of the Reels Play bonus programme, a TechCrunch report pointed out.

Media reports highlighted that the creators with more than 50,000 followers earned $1,000 in a month. However, creators with a similar number of users earned only $600. Therefore, at this point in time, it’s unclear how Instagram pays bonuses to users. Meanwhile, other creators on the platform said they made $800 on reaching 1.7 million views on all Reels posted in a month.

According to Instagram, the bonus programme is being tested with a small number of creators, and users should "expect them to fluctuate while we`re still getting started". IANS reported that the company claims that bonuses will become more personalised in the future.

Instagram is slowly rolling out these bonuses, which are not available to all users yet. For instance, Instagram creators in the US can only earn these bonuses. The social media company is yet to roll out the bonus programme in India or other important markets.