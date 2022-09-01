New Delhi: Meta-owned Instagram is working on the kind of content users want to see in their feeds. The company is soon going to launch a non-interested button to fix the issue. After receiving strong criticism from users a few days back for putting a significant amount of irrelevant video clips in their feeds, Instagram has now rolled up its sleeves to address the problem.

In order to provide users more discretion over the type of material they view in their feed, the Meta firm is now exploring new options. The parent company of Instagram Meta said in a blog post that it is trying two new methods to enhance its customer experience. A "not interested" button will soon be available in its settings option, allowing users to choose several posts and indicate that they do not want to see them. (Also Read: ATTENTION! 5 big changes in September 2022 that will directly impact your finances)

This will immediately make that content disappear and stop related stuff from appearing in their Explore tab. The app now allows users to flag a specific post by clicking on it. Users will be able to flag several pieces of video content with this adjustment. (Also Read: Big relief for LPG customers! OMCs announce huge in LPG cylinder price --Check how much you need to pay in your city)

Apart from that, Instagram will soon begin testing a feature that allows users to choose specific words, phrases, or emojis to not appear in the caption or hashtags of suggested photos. You may use this tool to cease seeing information that interests you, the business writes in the blog post, "whether you're seeing something that's not relevant or has moved on from something you used to like."

There are new updates only one month after users stirred up a commotion over the changes to the app. Users saw a lot of unrelated videos in their feeds as a result of tweaks the firm made to its algorithm. You can presently turn off Instagram's suggested posts for a period of 30 days. This enables you to quickly stop viewing the suggested posts. Tap the X in the top right corner, then select Snooze all suggested posts for 30 days, to snooze post.