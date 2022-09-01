NewsBusinessEconomy
LPG GAS CYLINDER PRICE HIKE

Big relief for LPG customers! OMCs announce huge in LPG cylinder price --Check how much you need to pay in your city

Effective from 1 September 2022, the rates of of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by Rs 91.5 per cylinder. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 12:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Big relief for LPG customers! OMCs announce huge in LPG cylinder price --Check how much you need to pay in your city

New Delhi: In a huge relief to customers reeling under high fuel prices, OMCs have announced reduction in the price of commercial LPG cylinders effective from Thursday, i.e September 1.

Effective from 1 September 2022, the rates of of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by Rs 91.5 per cylinder. 

OMCs have passed on the benefits of softening international prices to customers although there is no change in the rates of domestic cooking gas.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was cut to Rs 1,885 per cylinder in the national capital from Rs 1,976.50, according to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers. Meanwhile, the rates of domestic LPG has been kept unchanged at Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be Rs 1995 in Kolkata, Rs 1844 in Mumbai and Rs 2045 in Chennai.

 

PRICE OF LPG CYLINDERS IN YOUR CITY EFFECTIVE FROM SEPTEMBER 1, 2022

You can click on this link to find out how much you will have to pay for LPG in your city.

OMCs announce LPG price change twice a month, once in the begining of the month and once during the middle of the month.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?
DNA Video
DNA: India to commission first home-built carrier INS Vikrant
DNA Video
DNA: Who are these people crossing the limits of humanity?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a 'religious obstacle' in the worship of Ganpati?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government